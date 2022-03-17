DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man wanted for allegedly having sex with a teenage minor.

“[Darryl Lee] Spicer’s charges came about in 2015 and 2016. He’s got a failure to appear from 2015, and then, he was also indicted on two counts of statutory rape in 2016,” explained Deputy Clint Hopper with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

Spicer is aware of his charges and the indictment would lead to a criminal trial.

“Sometimes they kind of get that feeling that they’re about to get into a lot of trouble, and they take that chance to take off then,” Hopper said.

In this case, deputies feel they know where Spicer fled.

“We have gotten some intel that he may be in the state of Michigan, more specifically in the Detroit area, but we don’t have an exact location in Detroit,” explained Hopper. “If anybody has any information, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Darryl Lee Spicer mug courtesy of Dickson County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Spicer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-446-8041.