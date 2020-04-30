Ten years ago: A look back at the Nashville Flood of 2010

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s hard to believe that it has been ten years since the terrible Flood of 2010.

It goes down as one of the worst disasters in Middle Tennessee history because it affected so many people’s lives.

In two days, a record of 13.67″ of rain fell in Nashville, nearly doubling the old two day total from the remnants of a hurricane in 1979.

Parts of Middle Tennessee received 13 to 16 inches of rain or more in just two days.

The flood unfolded over a three day period.

PHOTOS: Remembering the Nashville flood of 2010

Day 1

Saturday, May 1st: How can we forget Mill Creek overflowing its banks and onto the southeast bound lanes of I-24…cars bobbing up and down in the water, people climbing over the divider in the median as the water spilled over.

And then we watched a portable classroom from Lighthouse Christian School come floating down the interstate, having washed off of the school’s campus into Mill Creek.

And as it ran aground with floating cars running into it, it disintegrated in front of our very eyes.

Day 2

Sunday, May 2nd: Creeks and streams continued to rise and flood neighborhoods like parts of West Nashville where Richland Creek flooded businesses along Charlotte Avenue, with people having to be rescued by boats.

On the Cumberland River, with water spilling over Old Hickory Dam, the Corps of Engineers was forced to open all of the floodgates before the dam was disabled.

Old Hickory Dam

Day 3

Monday, May 3rd: So many neighborhoods like this one in the Pennington Bend area were flooded. Some called it Nashville’s Hurricane Katrina.

How can we forget seeing the iconic Opryland Hotel and Opry House flooded? Inside the atrium chairs and furniture were floating.

A. O. Smith in Ashland City

But it wasn’t just Nashville. This picture is in Ashland City of a flooded A. O. Smith manufacturing plant. That flooding continued into Clarksville and beyond. Also, the Harpeth River flooded many areas from Williamson County, through Davidson and Cheatham counties. And the Duck river inundated many parts of Maury, Hickman, and Humphreys counties

Months after the flood, researchers discovered what we call an “Atmospheric River” of tropical moisture that flowed from the Equatorial Pacific and the Caribbean, converging and moving north across the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually all the way to Tennessee where it met up with a stationary front.

Atmospheric River of Moisture

The result, the flood of the century for Middle Tennessee.