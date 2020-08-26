Teacher with ties to Confederacy encourages change for equality

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (WKRN) — Brad Perry is the 9th generation of his family to call Franklin home. “Like anything that we love…” Perry said, “…at some level, we know it’s not perfect – whether it’s individuals or communities.”

For Perry that imperfection is racial disparity. “In the 1840s, my family was the largest slave holding family in Williamson County. They owned over 200 slaves. It was the Perkins family.”

Perry doesn’t shy away from his ties to the Confederacy; it fuels his desire for change. 180 years later, he’s teaching students African American history and has for the past 17 years.

Now Perry takes his passion once step further, to the people, by co-founding “The Public”. “We wanted to create a space where people could have conversations and education is very much at the heart of it,” said Perry.

Anthony Hendricks, an African American businessman living in Franklin, also helped form the group which attracts a majority of white people to the meetings. “All of what we share is shared in love. We recognize that you haven’t had to have these conversations in your entire life. So we start out by just thanking them for coming because we realize how difficult is it for white people to talk about race,” said Hendricks.

Hundreds of people have shown up to the discussions to learn history and hear perspective from black people living in their same town. “What we’ve enjoyed the most,” said Perry, “is people have said I didn’t even know that about history. I wasn’t taught that.”

When asked about Franklin’s past, and if there’s middle ground when it comes to the town square’s Confederate monument, Hendricks is honest. “Whenever you deal with volatile situations like this, and you get to the table, there always has to be some compromise from both sides. For me, it’s kinda difficult because I feel like African Americans have been compromising all of our lives.”

A perspective he calmly explained in more detail similar to the way he does at the group discussions. “I think there are so many good things that can come out of conversations like this,” Hendricks said.

In order to have success, Hendricks believes everyone needs to come to the table open minded.

“Even to black folks. We’re tried of talking about this. We think white people should already know. We harbor frustration, and anger, and all of that. What we really should be doing is moving towards, and walking in, forgiveness,” he said.

If people can come together, in an effort to truly change hearts, the founders of The Public think grace can be extended to all neighbors equally. “I want Franklin to feel like home. The way I feel about it. I want everyone to feel that sense of love and care for neighbor.”

For more information on the upcoming conversation visit The Public.