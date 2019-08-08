Supersaver to big spender, Nashville hotels for every price range

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From the NFL Draft, CMA Fest, New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July, to honky-tonking on Broadway, millions of visitors flood Music City year-round and they all need a place to stay.



“The hotel market in Nashville is about as healthy as it could possibly be right now. We’re probably, arguably the top-performing hotel market in the country over the last 10 years, and demand is as strong as it has ever been,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.

Spyridon said the high hotel rates are a matter of simple economics.



“At the end of the day, Nashville is a hot commodity and demand is unprecedented,” Spyridon said. “I don’t disagree that it’d be nice to have maybe a wider range of rates, but on the other hand, my job is to fill hotel rooms for the city. If people are willing to pay it, who are we to argue with it. It’s kind of hard to swallow sometimes, but supply and demand.”

There are 31,500 hotel rooms in Davidson County. Twenty new hotels are set to open this year, adding an additional 2,500 rooms.



“What I think will happen is I call it a normalization of the rate structure,” Spyridon said. “So now you might have an economy hotel, a limited-service, a select service, a full service, and upscale, and then a luxury and they’re almost all in the same price category.”

So how do you save some money? News 2 searched rates for Saturday, August 24.

We found some of the best values near the airport. The Fairfield Inn & Suites, Hilton and Hyatt Place were all available for less than $130.



If you’re willing to spend a little more but don’t have to be right downtown, a great choice is Midtown.

The Courtyard by Marriott, Loews Vanderbilt, and Hutton Hotel, all on West End Avenue, came in around $220 a night.



Downtown, just blocks from Broadway, is the nostalgia of Printer’s Alley with modern upgrades. 4th Avenue is home to several boutique gems. It will cost you around $300 a night at the Bobby Hotel and the Noelle and slightly more, at $350 a night, to indulge at the Dream Hotel.



For those looking to go all out, you can find the ultimate in luxury at the Westin Nashville. Spend the day relaxing at the Rhapsody Spa then check in to the Broadway Suite. For about $1,200 a night, you get 1,600 square feet of lavish lodging.



The rates we found for this month were significantly less expensive than rates for the fall. Spyridon said August, January, and February are the cheapest months to book. Also, staying during the week will save you money, and you can often snag some last-minute deals if you wait to book until closer to your trip.

You can also contact the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. to book a hotel package at (800) 657-6910.

