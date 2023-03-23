MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Electric vehicle charging stations are popping up all over the state. EV drivers say they’re happy about having more options, but city leaders say it’s good for economic development, too.

News 2’s Nikki Burdine stopped by the newest supercharger station in Mt. Juliet, wedged between a gas station and a Cheddar’s restaurant on Old Pleasant Grove Road, to see the new addition.

“We had met with Middle Tennessee electric about two years ago, and really wanted to be out in front of this as opposed to being late in the game,” says Justin Beasley, PIO with the City of Mt Juliet. “And then where’s your supercharger station? Let’s be out in front of it. And we’re proud to say we’re Wilson County’s only supercharger station as of this day.”

The station has only been open about a month, and it already has a steady stream of customers. “We’ve had a lot of people use it, especially the opening weekend,” says Beasley. “But you look at the summer where people are traveling and commuting to a Nashville or Mount Juliet, you’re really going to see a lot of people use it.”

It’s good news for the city of Mt. Juliet, welcoming drivers off the interstate for a quick charge. Nearby businesses are also happy with the addition. “Oh, yeah, and I think the BP is going to be bought out by Mapco and that McDonald’s is going to be a Jimmy John’s. So you think about a quick sandwich shop and one that’s good, they’re gonna patronize that. And of course you’ve got Longhorn, it’s a couple steps away, you got Cheddar’s a couple steps away. So it’s we really feel like it’s a great spot,” says Beasley.

Tesla leases the property from the city and users pay for the power. This is a first for Wilson County, with 11 stalls in all and 250 kilowatts of charging capability. This is just the beginning for Mt. Juliet, with plans for another station nearby.

“Now, I don’t know that we have a specific spot. But I’ve heard a couple of names thrown around. So again, I’m just saying there’s a ton more businesses over there. And there’s gonna be a day in time where these 11 are no longer going to be sufficient. We’re going to need more. And I’d imagine the other side of the interstate will be an even will be a great ground as well to have one as well,” says Beasley.

For a complete list Tesla supercharger stations in the state, click here.