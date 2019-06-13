Sumner County woman’s disappearance remains mystery after 15 years

Brandee Tomerson was a wife and mother to four children.

She struggled with bipolar disorder and drug addiction. Her husband says at times she would disappear.

The last time she disappeared, it was for good.

Fifteen years ago, Tomerson and her husband owned a restaurant in Portland, Tennessee.

Her husband went to pick her up from work, but she was gone and the door to the restaurant was locked.

Tomerson’s friend said the 42-year-old left the restaurant with a man in a champagne-color truck.

He then dropped her off at an East Nashville motel. The motel was searched by investigators, but she was never found and remains missing.

Anyone with information on Tomerson’s disappearance is asked to call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-452-2616.