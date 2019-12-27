Sumner County Slayings: The April 2019 murders of 8 people in Westmoreland

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s one of Tennessee’s deadliest serial homicides; eight people killed, one man charged, pleading not guilty earlier this year.

Michael Cummins faces 12 charges for the deaths, including that of his own parents in Westmoreland in April. The state will seek the death penalty.

On April 27th, Nashville was playing host to the NFL draft. In Westmoreland, it was a different scene.

A 911 call leads investigators to four bodies at a home on Charles Brown Road.

“I opened the door and she said everyone is dead and I said Carlotta what are you talking about and she said everyone over there is dead,” Randall Barlow, a man living nearby.

The victims found that day were brutally murdered, allegedly at the hands of Michael Cummins.

The victims include:

Charles Hosale,45, uncle of the suspect

Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, 43, Hosale’s girlfriend

Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, 12, daughter of Rachel

Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, 64, mother of Rachel

The sole survivor, Mary Hosale, Cummins’s grandmother, is found in critical condition.

Later that day, police would find a second crime scene about a mile away from the first on Luby Brown Road. It’s where officers find another body, that of Shirley Fehrle. Investigators say Cummins stole her car, ditching it nearby.

TBI labels the five deaths as homicides, asking residents to be on the lookout for a person of interest, 25-year-old Michael Cummins. For a few hours, the small town of Westmoreland is essentially put on lockdown.

That is until police find Cummins hiding, with a hatchet. He’s shot in the leg and heads to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sadly, it’s just the start.

A day later, Sunday the 28th, police find two more bodies at the home on Charles Brown Road, the suspect’s parents, David, and Clara Cummins.

“There was a lot of blood on them, on the clothing, on the body,” Dr. Feng Li, Chief Medical Examiner for Davidson County,​ said.

Days later, authorities link Cummins to an 8th victim, James Dunn Jr., found decapitated in a remote section of Westmoreland on April 17th. The same day the crime scene is linked to Cummins, May 10th, he is booked into the Sumner County Jail, charged with several counts of first-degree murder.

​”The boy is troubled. He’s really troubled,” said Bill Hayes, a resident of Westmoreland.​

In late May, Cummins appears in court, coming face to face with some of the family members of those he allegedly murdered.

In August he pleads not guilty.

“Find him guilty and then just go on and execute him because that’s time he’s spending in jail living and breathing and everybody else ain’t,” ​said Amber Grizzle McGlothlin, a relative to the victims.

Cummins has a lengthily criminal background in Sumner County with signs of escalating violence. He was first arrested in 2012 for a violation of an order of protection and drugs.

A year later, he was arrested again for domestic assault and sentenced to 150 days in jail.

A few years later, in 2017, he was arrested several more times, charged with aggravated assault, arson, and escape, and sentenced to 180 days on each charge.

He was on probation when he allegedly killed those eight victims.

Cummins is currently at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. He has been compliant, other than one issue in October that authorities are not able to go into further detail about.

He has not had a single visitor, other than that of his attorneys.

Cummins’s preliminary hearing is set for March 5th, 2020.

The motive and whether there may be more victims remains unknown.

