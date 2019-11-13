Storm of 1993 remains biggest snowstorm in Middle Tennessee history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spinning tires, impassable roads, whipping wind and huge snow banks. This was the reality of the 1993 March Superstorm. One of the biggest snowstorms in Tennessee state history.

A lot of rural roads were impassable with snow drifts up to three to four feet high along Interstate 24 southeast of Nashville toward Chattanooga.

The footprint of snow took up real estate from the Gulf Coast, all the way to Maine with impressive totals. The highest amount came in East Tennessee. Mt. LeConte received officially five feet. In Middle Tennessee, there was quite a difference. Only a trace of snow in Clarksville, 2.8 inches in Nashville, but the bulls-eye struck the Plateau.

“Parts of the Cumberland Plateau saw over two feet of snow. Jamestown even got 26 inches. Huge drifts of snow, shutting down everything. Just a big, big massive snow storm,” said Sam Shamburger, Lead Forecast for the National Weather Service in Nashville.

In fact, the biggest snow storm in Middle Tennessee history.

Shamburger notes that storms in March have the correct ingredients to produce monsters compared to other months in the winter.

“March is the transition month between winter and the beginning of spring. We are starting to get that warm, humid air, coming up from the Gulf of Mexico and we are still getting the big cold front, coming down from Canada. When those combine, we can get those massive storms in Tennessee,” said Shamburger.

It has happened many times before and the numbers don’t lie.

The biggest single snow storms on record in Nashville happened in March, back in 1892, 17 inches. More recently March 19, 1996, 8.7 inches of snow fell in Music City.

Winter officially begins in December; don’t sleep on the potential of a March monster storm, even snow in April.

“The latest we have ever seen snow in Nashville is April 25, 1810. So it can snow into the spring here in Middle Tennessee,” said Shamburger.”

While there is no certain direction how this winter could shape up, the News 2 Weather Authority Team keeps you informed each step of the way.

