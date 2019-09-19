Stolen guns used in ‘alarming’ crimes in Tennessee, Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From homicides to self-inflicted wounds, investigators say an alarming number of the guns used in crimes and other incidents in Tennessee and Kentucky turn out to be stolen.

Metro police responded the morning of September 9 to a shooting involving a young child at a duplex on Village Trail in Madison.

When officers arrived, they discovered three-year-old Kendrick Ross had suffered a “very critical” gunshot wound to his head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for treatment, police explained.

Scene of shooting on Village Trail (Photo: WKRN)

Detectives revealed the gun involved was located in a parked car outside of the duplex and had been reported stolen last year from a loaded pick-up truck.

According to police, the boy’s parents claimed they were in a bathroom when they heard the gunfire. Investigators are working to determine if the child somehow got ahold of the gun and shot himself.

While Kendrick survived his injury, some cases involving stolen weapons have ended in a fatal wound, including the shooting death of Mina Fawzy on May 10.

The 16-year-old was killed inside of his home on Swan Ridge Drive in Antioch. A 15-year-old was “mishandling a stolen pistol” when he fired it, striking and killing the teenager, police said.

The 15-year-old, whose name was never released, was charged with reckless homicide.

Scene of fatal shooting on Swan Ridge Drive (Photo: WKRN)

Later that month, police said a 14-year-old boy, who was in DCS custody and wearing an ankle monitor, accidentally shot himself in the shoulder with a nine-millimeter pistol while at his grandmother’s home on South Fifth Street

The weapon had been reported stolen in 2018 from an unlocked vehicle parked on North 18th Street, investigators said. The teenager was charged with unlawful gun possession and theft.

Crimes involving stolen weapons have also reported outside of Nashville. That includes in Spring Hill, where on August 6, police said two vehicles were racing in a neighborhood. An 18-year-old in one car reportedly fired five rounds from a stolen gun into the other vehicle.

One of the bullets struck a 50-year-old bystander in her leg, officers explained. Police quickly located and arrested the 18-year-old alleged gunman, identified as Gabriel Pastrana.

Gabriel Pastrana (Photo: Spring Hill Police Department)

Within the next two days, agencies in multiple counties began a manhunt for two men, ages 18 and 19, accused of breaking into Red Boiling Springs School and stealing a gun from a safe located in the office of a school resource officer. Adam Cisneros and Lee Clark were eventually both arrested and the weapon was recovered.

Adam Cisneros (L) and Lee Clark (R) (Macon County Sheriff’s Office)

When 16-year-old Tai Harrell escaped from the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center in April, the sheriff’s office said the teenager stole a truck with a gun inside and began a month-long crime spree that ended in his arrest in Kentucky. Tai was found hiding in a closet in Oak Grove, detectives said.

Tai Harrell (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Similar crimes involving stolen weapons have been reported in Kentucky, including the June shooting death of a 23-year-old man at an apartment in Hopkinsville.

Police said 19-year-old Anshanique Leavell, known as “Fish,” used a stolen gun to commit the killing. She was arrested and charged with murder and receiving stolen property.

Anshanique Leavell (Photo: Hopkinsville Police Department)

News 2 investigates “Guns in Nashville” Thursday, September 19 with stories in every newscast.