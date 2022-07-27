HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the start of the school year approaches, law enforcement officers across Middle Tennessee are working to keep their students safe.

Sumner County deputies are hosting a three-day active shooter training at Beech High School. Their goal is to know how to handle any type of active shooter emergency.

News 2 was not allowed inside the school due to the training, but our crews did see a deputy showing how they secure the perimeter.

The department is constantly working on new strategies to enhance its active shooter response.

“We train all the time for this kind of situation, but as new tactics are developed, we’re going to make sure to officers are trained,” Lt. Eric Craddock said.

Their training is very extensive as they work to understand all parts of the school. After speaking with Lt. Craddock, it is clear that keeping kids safe is very personal for many deputies.

“I have two kids in Sumner County public schools, and an infant at home that will be going to Sumner County public schools,” Lt. Craddock said. “The majority of our employees have Sumner County students in their households, so this isn’t just about our families, it’s about every citizen of Sumner County and their ability to come to school and learn in a safe environment.”

Deputies are excited for the upcoming school year and hope students have a successful year.