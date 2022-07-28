DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation into the police response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting uncovered “systemic failures.”

The uncoordinated response allowed the shooter to spend more than an hour inside the school. The result, 19 students and two teachers were killed.

At least one Middle Tennessee school has staff taking matters into their own hands preparing to protect each other and their students if needed.

Taking notes and tying tourniquets are just two things teachers at Donelson Christian Academy are doing during training as they prepare to welcome students back to school.

“As much as it’s uncomfortable and you don’t want to think about some of these things, it’s part of it, and we are here to protect and love these children,” said Robin Gober, Administrative Assistant.

Brink Fidler, a former Metro Nashville Police Officer who retired as a drug task force director, is teaching them using his experience to train others on how to respond.

“I’m tired of people dying unnecessarily, but I’m really tired of kids dying unnecessarily,” said Fidler, Owner of Defend Systems.

93 school shootings happened during the 2020-2021 school year in the United States, according to federal data provided by the National Center for Education Statistics report.

43 people died in those shootings. 50 others were injured.

Fidler believes educating people on how to protect themselves in the time it takes authorities to respond will help them survive.

“That’s where we’ve missed the boat, and that’s what this is all about,” he said.

Together the class he teaches reviews past mass shootings by breaking down the actions of people and police.

What not to do, followed by what to do. From the best information to give 911 operators to where to place students during an active shooting situation and numerous tools to disrupt the gunman.

“It’s been really eye-opening,” said Simon Pearson, Spanish teacher at Donelson Christian Academy.

School staff learns to treat wounds on each other and how to care for injured students.

“Life-threatening bleeding from their arm or leg, this is the treatment period.” Fidler demonstrated, “This is what we’re talking about for five and six or younger.”

The four-hour long session, a crash course in basics that everyone should know.

“You have more knowledge now than most people do,” he said.

It’s an added layer of safety for students and staff.

“He’s kept us from just thinking doom and gloom the entire time. He’s empowered us to feel like should the situation arise, we’re prepared,” said Pearson.