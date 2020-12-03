Spring Hill Police warns of fake Apple call scam

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police are warning the public about a call scam where criminals are pretending to work for Apple in order to rip you off.

We have taken reports in the past about scammers pretending to work for Apple. Please read this article from the @FTC to help protect yourself: https://t.co/IOwERzJLQA — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) December 3, 2020

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers are pretending that they are from Apple or Amazon and are telling victims that there is something wrong with their account. In both, the scammers ask you to press 1 to speak to someone or give you a phone number to call.

The FTC said you should never press a number or take the phone number, it is a scam. They are trying to steal your personal information, like your account password or your credit card number. If you receive a call about a problem with any of your accounts, you’re asked to hang up.

If you believe something may actually be wrong with one of your accounts, contact the company using a phone number or website you know for sure is real.