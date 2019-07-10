Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office warns public about phone scam

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County officials are warning the public after a reported telephone scammer in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, a resident received a call Saturday in which the person on the other line stated they were a sergeant.

The caller reportedly told the victim she failed to appear in court and claimed she faced jail time if she did not buy the caller money vouchers.

Officials warn the public to never give out personal information to someone who calls.

The sheriff’s office says they will never call citizens to ask for money, especially in return of missing a court date.