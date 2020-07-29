MNPD warns against caller ID spoofing scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police is warning the public about a recent ‘spoofing’ scam affecting their Domestic Violence division, where people have been getting repeated calls from the division’s main number and were told they were part of a human trafficking investigation and needed to make a payment or face arrest.

According to Metro Police, no one from MNPD would ever call you and demand money or personal information. The scam is using the caller ID of the division and the culprits are attempting to trick people into giving away valuable information.

The Federal Communications Commission notes that you may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be extremely careful in responding to any request for personal information. Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers, and if you do, hang up immediately.

For more information on how to protect yourself from spoofing calls, click here.