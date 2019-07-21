Safety a top priority as school year set to begin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The new school year is fast approaching. Some districts begin in late July. Metro Nashville returns to class on August 5th.

Student safety is a focal point, especially in 2019 — Gov. Bill Lee signing off on a $40-million plan to fund grants to help pay for school resource officers and other safety priorities.

Robertson County is one area seeing improvements. The district will have SROs on every campus this coming school year.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education web site, each Tennessee public school is required to conduct regular security assessments. Schools across the state are using a tool developed by the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security.

“Assessments are to be completed on an annual basis. All schools must complete and submit the assessment before the district can apply for the Safe Schools Grant funding,” the site says. “Security site assessments will be conducted, at a minimum, by a two-person team to include a school representative and a local law enforcement officer. If the school administrator is not a member of the assessment team, he or she will need to be present to assist the team during the site assessment.”

