NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leaders say it’s minutes from Nashville ‘miles from ordinary’ and developers are catching on.

In the last few years, Robertson County has seen the largest county increase in permits by the area’s top 10 home builders with area home prices rising more than 70% in the last five years, according to Greater Nashville Realtors.

“We’re extremely rural,” Cedar Hill Vice Mayor, John Edwards said. “We have a long history of agriculture and farmers.”

It’s a place where people love their elbow room and peace and quiet.

“What I’m seeing a lot of is people coming from out of state that are comfortable with the 45 min drive times,” said Jarrod Curcio, a realtor with the Ashton Group of RE/MAX. “People are tired of living next to somebody and they want more land, so Robertson County is a good fit for them.”

It’s why Curcio says demand for housing in the county is growing, with it, the price of homes. “Prices are going up from what I’m seeing from a year ago, 1-2 percent a month, it’s climbing pretty fast,” Curcio said.

In 2016 the median home sales price was $185,000, in 2021 it was $320,000. We’re told the most popular spots for new construction are Springfield, Greenbrier, and Crossplains, with new builds from the areas top 10 builders up nearly 300%, Greater Nashville Realtors said.

“I am seeing townhome communities going in, that’s pretty new to Robertson County. Springfield has some townhome communities going in, they’re pretty luxurious, selling in the mid 300’s,” Curcio said.

According to the area’s comprehensive development plan, at last check, the fastest-growing jurisdiction was Coopertown, with data from Zillow showing homes in Cedar Hill are selling at the highest value in the county.

“I think its going to continue to grow,” Curcio said. “I don’t think it’s going to be as heavily populated as Mt. Juliet or Hendersonville. I think there are still those farms that are holding out that aren’t going to sell and you’re still going to have that rural aspect.”

It’s all part of Robertson County’s 2040 Comprehensive Growth and Development Plan that says nearly 222,000 acres or 75% of the county will be maintained in rural land use.

“Part of our growth plan is built around allowing growth to come in and infill current cities so cities that already have a density, getting more dense,” Vice Mayor Edwards said, adding that they recently voted no on a proposed subdivision with hundreds of homes.

“Our line of thinking is were not stopping anyone from developing their own property or telling someone they can’t build we just want to keep it responsible,” Vice Mayor Edwards said.

Nashville housing prices are driving some buyers well outside of Davidson County. News 2 explores the opportunity and the impact in those communities in a special series Moving Out.

Although Robertson County retains its ruralness, some desire change, with more employment opportunities and amenities. “I understand we can’t keep everything the same,” Vice Mayor Edwards said. “If you’re not growing, you’re dying.

It’s a balancing act; protect the past, preserve the present, while paving the way toward the future.