Rep. Cooper faced historic flood 10-years ago, now COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a lawmaker, Congressman Jim Cooper brings a rare perspective to the Nashville flood ten years ago and the effect now of COVID-19.

He remains the U.S Representative for much of the Nashville as the coronavirus response unfolds, but he held the same office when 13-inches of rainfall came during the first weekend of May 2010.

“That was such a traumatic period. We were all scared to death,” said Rep. Cooper during a FaceTime interview this week. “I did not know if i could get to the grocery store. I already knew my church was flooded and that people had died.”

In the days and weeks that followed, Rep. Cooper was among those lawmakers at both the state and federal level spearheading relief efforts.

Rebuilding began in most neighborhoods seemingly the moment highwater subsided.

Cooper was often there to see the progress, especially in the often low-lying areas of Nashville’s predominantly African-American neighborhoods.

“The community has pulled together with neighbor helping neighbor. Strangers helping strangers,” the congressman said in the months following the flood.

Ten years ago, Rep. Cooper also showed community groups headlines from the 1970s where he reminded people that Nashville had similar floods not that long ago.

“Right at the time of the opening of the Opryland Hotel,” Cooper like to say in his post-flood speeches.

Nashville did rebuild as the devastating floodwaters causing 2-billion dollars in damage stayed away for the last decade, but city streets have now been emptied as a way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The congressman contrasted what’s happening now to what happened ten years ago.

The difference between that disaster and the current one is that at least the low lying areas got hit before…now its everybody,” added Rep. Cooper during the interview.

Routines for so many are once again dramatically changed and lives have been lost.

Nashville looks different as tourists no longer flock to the place called Music City.

“Our songwriting industry has been hammered–the whole music industry–the tourism base of Nashville,” said the congressman. “Its really hard to imagine a worse disaster economically, so that is why Congress has responded with the largest and most generous aid program in U-S history.”

Cooper’s unique perspective of being a lawmaker responding to a flood ten years ago and now to COVID-19 includes having a younger brother who is Nashville’s mayor.

The two Coopers share similar thoughts about carefully opening up the economy.

“I really trust our doctors and our public health experts,” said Rep. Cooper. “I want to open up the economy yesterday but if its not safe and we have a flare up again, then we really have not achieved anything.”

Its the question COVID-19 presents for Nashville ten years after many thought the city had faced its toughest test.