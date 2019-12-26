Remembering 2 Middle Tennessee law enforcement officers killed on duty in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The families of two Middle Tennessee law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty are nearing their first new year without them.

Metro Nashville Police Department officer John Anderson died in a crash near downtown Nashville on Independence Day.

Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputy Stephen Reece died in a crash on Nov. 15, 2019.

“We know that law enforcement officers, there’s a certain number every year that lose their life in the line of duty, regardless of the circumstances, and uh, there’s always that little voice in the back of our head that are thankful that, that we all went home,” said Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove.

Early on the morning of July 4th, surveillance video shows Officer Anderson driving on Woodland Street with his police lights on.

The attorney for Jayona Brown, 17, says she didn’t stop at the intersection’s flashing red light and hit officer Anderson’s car, killing him at the scene.

“She’s not hateable – she’s a 17-year-old girl that made a mistake, not a mistake where she tried to hurt or kill anybody but that’s what happened,” said attorney Michie Gibson.

Brown remains at the Juvenile Detention Center facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide.

Officer Anderson was 28 years old and spent four years with Metro police.

“He was a very dedicated officer. He worked extremely hard,” a colleague said during a press conference following the wreck.

In Cheatham County, Sheriff’s deputy Stephen Reece did not make it home from his shift.

He was killed in a crash on Highway 41 on the Montgomery-Cheatham county line on Nov. 15, 2019, and authorities want safety improvements at the intersection.

The military veteran served Middle Tennessee as a law enforcement officer for almost 20 years.

“I talked to him two days before his accident and he had just called to ask if everything was okay and uh.. I’m sorry.. told me about some kittens that he really wanted me to try to go rescue,” said Cheatham County Animal Control Officer Megan Buhler.

Reece was remembered for his passion for animals during News 2 Gives Back, fundraisers held for both him and officer Anderson.

Anderson is News 2’s December Hero of The Month, and the Central Precinct will accept the recognition in his honor.

The money from deputy Reece’s fundraiser will be given to the Cheatham County Animal Control.

His family and officer Anderson’s will go to Washington DC next year where their names will be added to the memorial wall of fallen officers.

