NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A decrepit barn, a home overgrown with trees, and a rusted old mill are some scenes you may come across while traveling, especially along the county roads.

Once beaming with life, they are left to decay.

Many curious minds have made it their mission to investigate these abandoned places.

There are multiple social media communities with members who are dedicated to hunting for the stories behind these abandoned places in Tennessee.

More than 200,000 have joined a Facebook Group “Abandoned Tennessee” to share images and videos of their explorations.

Hawkins County abandoned home (Photo courtesy of Dave Meredith)

Bedford County abandoned caboose (Photo courtesy of Chet Guthrie)

Bedford County abandoned caboose (Photo courtesy of Chet Guthrie)

Limestone County old train depot (Photo courtesy of Larry Johnson)

Limestone County old train depot (Photo courtesy of Larry Johnson)

Limestone County old train depot (Photo courtesy of Larry Johnson)

Scott County abandoned derailment (Photo courtesy of Larry Johnson)

Scott County abandoned derailment (Photo courtesy of Larry Johnson)

Scott County abandoned derailment (Photo courtesy of Larry Johnson)

Hawkins County abandoned stone mill (Photo courtesy of Dave Meredith)

Townsend, TN (Photo courtesy of Natalie Carroll)

Old mine (Photo courtesy of Larry Johnson)

News 2 is also exploring Abandoned Tennessee with special reports all day Thursday in every newscast, and right here on WKRN.com.