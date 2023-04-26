NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A decrepit barn, a home overgrown with trees, and a rusted old mill are some scenes you may come across while traveling, especially along the county roads.
Once beaming with life, they are left to decay.
Many curious minds have made it their mission to investigate these abandoned places.
There are multiple social media communities with members who are dedicated to hunting for the stories behind these abandoned places in Tennessee.
More than 200,000 have joined a Facebook Group “Abandoned Tennessee” to share images and videos of their explorations.
