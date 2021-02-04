Pastor likens North Nashville to battlefield with ‘chaos’ and ‘casualties’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The North Precinct area of North Nashville has seen the most murders of any other part of the city over three years.

Roughly, a dozen of the murders that happened in 2020 remain unsolved. More than nine months have passed since 48-year-old Isaac Davis was killed in North Nashville.

More than nine months have passed since 48-year-old Isaac Davis was killed in North Nashville. His is one of roughly a dozen murders in that area last year that remains solved.

In the early morning hours of April 25, 2020, police say Davis was dropping off a female friend at her home near the 1500 block of Delta Avenue. The two were sitting in his car when he was shot in the head. She was shot in the leg and survived.

The senseless act of violence is something Pastor N. Curtis Bryant said he sees too often.

“North Nashville at two in the morning has been, can be a battlefield. And of course, in every battlefield, there’s a certain amount of chaos and casualties.” Pastor N. Curtis Bryant, Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church

Pastor Bryant of Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church has been working to fight back against crime. “It should be safe, yes,” he continued, “But the truth is also, it’s not safe. Especially that time of morning.”

Nashville Pastor N. Curtis Bryant sits down with News 2’s Nikki McGee to discuss 2020 North Nashville unsolved homicides. Pastor Bryant says he’s been working to change the dynamic in North Nashville for more than 15 years.

“It’s very tragic that there are many families that have no answers to questions about the loss of their loved ones.” Pastor Bryant explained, “Many times, there’s a code of silence in the community. We don’t want to get involved.”

Pastor Bryant worried homicides are becoming so common that some are becoming desensitized.

“Narcotized is way beyond that. I don’t feel this hurt, this pain, this degradation, this insanity. And the violence that’s in our community now is insanity,” Pastor Bryant emphasized.

While police search for clues, they ask anyone with information to come to them and not take matters into their own hands. You can submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Bryant’s church offers a support group called Successful Survivors for anyone in the community who has gone through such a loss. For more information, call Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church at (615) 712-6825.