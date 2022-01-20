CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost every student has a smart device with access to social media. But what you see as a parent scrolling your child’s page may not tell the entire story.

“Parents are definitely shocked, completely and utterly shocked, when they find out what their kids do and know,” said Deputy Autumn Wood.

The school resource officer for Charlotte Middle School in Dickson County explained salacious sharing on social media is happening more and more. “The kids don’t see the risk of it at this moment, but we as adults know it’s not good,” said Wood.

Deputy Holly Melton, the SRO for Burns Middle School, also sees the growing trend, “A 7th grader is not a typical 7th grader, and that’s just the world that we’re in now.”

She is warning parents about one of the most common tricks kids use to hide inappropriate behavior and pictures. “They create burner accounts on all of the different apps. Their main account will have things that are very sweet and innocent. What I see is a lot of bible verses, quotes, and stuff like that.”

But on the secret account, “You’ve got TikTok dancing in short shorts and crop tops, and they’re 10,” Melton said.

Melton said parent-control apps like life 360, Bark, mSpy, and Norton scan children’s phone activity for potential safety concerns and notify parents. “Monitor, monitor, monitor, monitor,” Melton warned.

Check for hidden profiles by clicking on their account, from the kid’s phone, to see if they toggle between profiles. And, talk to your student about the consequences of sharing sexually explicit photos with classmates.

“When children send pictures of themselves to someone else, you become somebody in possession of child pornography. The things that they post online are going to follow them for the rest of their life.”



And, may even have criminal consequences.