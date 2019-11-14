Outlook for winter in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The winter forecast this year looks to be a little tricky.

There is no El Nino or La Nina in effect so Krissy Hurley from the National Weather Service in Nashville says, “it is really difficult to see what the winter outlook will be when we aren’t in either one of these conditions”.

The past two winters have not been very impressive if you like snow and on average we normally get 6.3”.

In terms of precipitation this year we have equal chances of getting below average, equal, or above-average precipitation, so it is a wait and see.

However, Hurley says “our winter outlook for Tennessee is above normal temperatures”.

However, it does not mean we can’t have cold snaps or winter weather.

In fact, 1994 was a neutral year and we had the major ice storm in February. Ice accumulations were of ½ to ¾ of inch occurred leading to numerous power outages.