Cheatham County sees 5th confirmed overdose death of 2019

Cheatham County saw its fifth confirmed overdose death of 2019 over the weekend as first responders responded to four OD calls.

The calls began Saturday afternoon in Pleasant View. The man who emergency personnel found unresponsive reportedly woke up in the back of an ambulance and told first responders he had done heroin.

Later Saturday night, first responders responded a home near Ashland City where a woman was found unconscious on the floor by the washer and dryer. After being administered Narcan, the woman reportedly told a paramedic she and her boyfriend had also been using heroin.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to a location in Kingston Springs where another man was revived after using heroin. Just 15 minutes later, crews responded to their fourth overdose of the weekend. The man though could not be saved.

Danny Schaeffer is the Chief of Cheatham County EMS. He was at the scene of the fourth overdose. Emergency crews said 43-year-old man probably died of a heroin overdose.

“Chances are toxicology will come back and show this heroin contained fentanyl,” said Schaeffer.

According to Schaeffer, the victim was discovered by a woman who just happened to have her own Narcan, which she used to try to revive the unconscious man. She later admitted to investigators that she went to the home to see the victim to buy heroin from him. She said he was unconscious when she got there.

Before the man was pronounced dead, Schaeffer said he was given five more doses of Narcan to no avail.

“We are definitely using more Narcan per patient,” he said. “It’s taking two, three, four, five doses of Narcan to try and bring people out.”

Schaeffer said it is never easy to tell a family member they have lost a loved one.

“These folks are not looking to die – just chase a high,” he said.

Investigators said there is no connection between the overdoses and death, except it was a bad batch of heroin. Authorities are looking for who may have sold the drugs.