North Nashville man murdered while getting pizza for family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Robert Newsom had been married for 20 years and had a young daughter.

On November 16, 2017, Newsom left his North Nashville home to get a pizza.

Upon his return, two people confronted Newsom outside of his home on Bridgepoint Drive.

MORE: ‘He had a beautiful heart’: Family reflects on man murdered in North Nashville

He was shot several times. He never made it to the driveway.

Metro police believe he was not the intended target.

Before leaving that night, his wife Sharia remembers her husband saying, “I love you,” and that he’d be right back. She admits to still believing he’ll come home.

“It’s strange, some days I wake up and still think he’s there, and it takes me a second to realize he’s not there anymore,” she said.

Investigators are looking for a witness. At this point, the case hinges on somebody coming forward who may have even the slightest piece of information about who was involved.

Metro police detective Saxon has poured over the details since day one.

“You spend a massive amount of time coming in and working on this type of case,” said Saxon. “You even get the phone calls in the middle of the night to come in, which in this type of case, absolutely, I’ll be there.”

Sharia Newsom wears both wedding rings around her neck.

“I can just hear him say, telling me, ‘It’s going to be ok, you’re going to make it through this. God’s still got you, it’s ok,'” she said. “I can still hear him saying that to me.”

If you any information that could help police, you can call Nashville Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous or you can call the detective working the case, Det. Saxon, at 615-862-7805.