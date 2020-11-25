North Nashville homicide rates lead stats for yet another year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — North Nashville is leading the pack once again, as the highest homicide rate out of Metro Police’s eight precincts.

Homicides across all of Nashville are up by 30% since last year. North Nashville reporting 26 lives lost in 2020.

One of those killed was 17-year-old Ashanti Posey. Posey’s mother, Amber, said it was senseless for her teenage daughter to be killed.

“Even to this day it feels like a dream,” Posey said. “No parent is to bury their child. No loved one should have to bury any family member because of gun violence.”

On April 9, Ashanti left her Madison home to see a friend in North Nashville.

“She was gone less than 10 minutes. Less than 10 minutes before my daughter got the phone call that her sister had been shot and killed,” Posey said.

Posey said more than 23 shots were fired at her daughter’s car. The gunfire killed her, but her passenger was unharmed.

“It was like ‘not my child. Maybe somebody else’s child. Y’all have the wrong child. Not my child,'” Posey said.

Posey described Ashanti as a star basketball player, philanthropist and community activist. She still to this day is confused of who would want to harm her daughter.

Posey said the only way homicides stop is if the community wants to change for the better. She said gun violence is becoming a problem, especially in gun violence.

“Why can’t we rally enough together to stop this? Why can’t we rally enough together to touch the youths that are not just in our direct community that we see every day, but those that may not have the resources that our kids had? Like, what do we do?” Posey said.

While Posey still seeks justice for her daughter’s murder, she said she hopes no other parent has to experience this type of grief.