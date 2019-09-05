Newsmaker: Austin Peay State University

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fort Campbell is home to elite special operations forces and the famed 101st Airborne Air Assault division. The Screaming Eagles, as they're known, have been integral in operations from D-Day to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Fort Campbell is a fantastic place to be; it's a small city that's located in a great place," said Colonel Jeremy Bell, Garrison Commander at Fort Campbell. "I think from a Garrison perspective, we are the support mechanism for this installation. Everybody comes and goes on the operational unit side, but the Garrison stays. We provide that support, that continuity, that synchronization of facilities, of infrastructure, support for our soldiers. We try to make the experience here on Fort Campbell the best possible experience for our soldiers, our families and our retirees."