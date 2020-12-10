New Lebanon Mayor discusses city’s future



LEBANON, Tenn., (WKRN) – Lebanon native, Rick Bell, was sworn in as the city’s 54th Mayor last week.



“I’ve been here all my life, and this is an opportunity I’m thankful for. I’m ready to work hard,” Bell said.

The city has changed a lot since he was a kid, especially in ways that invite all types of growth.

“We have Cumberland University. We have a Municipal Airport. We have a Vanderbilt Hospital campus now. We have Music City Star,” said Bell, “Lebanon has all the assets that people are looking for.”

Despite challenges caused by COVID-19, the city continues to attract residents and giant retailers. “As far as growth, it hasn’t slowed down at all.”

Projects like Amazon’s Fulfillment Center and Rooms-To-Go’s 900,000-square-foot distribution center and outlet store have helped put the town on the map.

“I think that put Lebanon in a good position to be able to choose what kind of growth we want,” explained Bell.

Mayor Bell believes the city should be selective moving forward. “That’s to make sure that we hold on to who we are and what we are.”

He looks to attract amenities residents have requested like restaurants and recreational opportunities. “Greenways and parks, things for kids to do, and families, and also for senior citizens,” Bell said.

That also includes the installation of more sidewalks. “Let’s get people from here to there without getting into their cars, to alleviate traffic, ” he explained.

Because traffic is troublesome to most who travel through town, Bell admitted, “We have traffic issues that we need to work out. We have a traffic plan that we’re working on to help with that.”

Fixing current challenges caused by growth is Mayor Bell’s focus while also striking a balance between growth opportunities that benefit Lebanon’s future.