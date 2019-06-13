Nearly 8 years after longtime TSU employee killed on front porch, case remains unsolved

Ed Widsom, Jr. survived World War II. He worked for IBM before he was employed by Tennessee State University.

On October 27, 2011, Widsom, 71, was carrying groceries from his car into his home ​​when there was a confrontation or attempted robbery. Wisdom was shot and he died on his front porch.

Investigators have several leads, but they don’t have enough to make an arrest or bring closure to Wisdom’s family.

If you have any information that could help solve Widsom’s murder, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You could remain anonymous or quality for a cash reward.

