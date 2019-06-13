Nearly 2 years after man killed walking out of North Nashville house, case remains unsolved

James Perry was lovingly called “Pac-Man” by his friends and family.

He loved to cook and was very close to his sisters.

However, a murderer was waiting for him outside of a North Nashville home on September 23, 2017.

As Perry walked out of the front door of the house on 12th Avenue North, he was shot multiple times.

Afraid of retaliation, Metro police detectives say people aren’t willing to talk about the attack.

Perry’s family members believe at least one witness has the key to solve this crime.

If you have information, please call Det. Lindsay Smith at 615-862-7889.

All day Thursday, News 2 is investigating local cold cases. We’ll have special reports on the homicides that have remained unsolved for years in every newscast.