Nashville teenager’s disappearance leaves investigators stumped for nearly 40 years

Nashville, Tenn., (WKRN) – December 31, 1981, should have been like any other normal day in North Nashville for the Hall family. It was anything but normal.

According to police, Charlie Hall, also known as Little Charlie, left his apartment on 40th Avenue North and headed to his girlfriend’s house. Hall’s mother, Mildred Carwell, told reporters that was the last time she saw her son. Shortly after he left, she went to the grocery store. The 15-year-old never came back home.

At the time of his disappearance, Charlie Hall was described as a 15 year old African American male, 5’8”, 140 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, with a birthmark on his right check.

At that time, Carwell told reporters at The Tennessean there were two things Charlie loved more than anything, his bike and his tape recorder. She added Charlie had left his girlfriend, Adrian’s, house after she “broke it off with him” at around 5 p.m. that day.

Charlie was last seen wearing a gray/black jacket, maroon pants, and tennis shoes. At the time of his disappearance, Charlie was described as a 15-year-old African American male, 5’8”, 140 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. He has a birthmark on his right cheek.

In a 1985 issue of The Tennessean, Metro Police told reporters, “Hall’s case is one we can’t resolve, and we don’t have any clues as to what happened.”

In the same issue, it was reported that Rudy’s Farm Co. would donate the first $1,000 into its then newly created Missing Children’s fund, for information on Hall’s disappearance.

Today Hall would be 42-years-old. Tennessee’s Missing and Exploited Children organization created an age progression photograph of what he would look like today.

While it is unclear if any family members of Hall’s is still living, investigators are still taking any tips or information that would help solve the case.

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.