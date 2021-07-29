Nashville State Community College introduces new program to keep up with tech boom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As new businesses and new opportunities flow in Music City, college students are preparing to step into those open positions, specifically connected to the technology industry.

It’s no secret that tech has become vital in everyday activities, whether you are online or on your cell phone, the technology industry is booming, especially in Nashville.

“We are having growing demands from companies like Oracle and Amazon in the Middle Tennessee area as well as the existing companies like HCA, Tractor Supply, and others who have a high demand for technology skills and competency,” said Robert Tudor, the Director of IT Partnerships with Nashville State Community College.

Tudor explained that the boom is creating more opportunities for students. As more tech companies flock to the Music City, Nashville State Community College has had to adjust its curriculum.

“We are trying to meet those demands within the business,” explained Tudor, “there is a great demand for data analytics. There’s a great demand for software engineers and software developers, and we’re building programs to meet those needs.”

It’s called the Nashville State Coding Bootcamps, a new program that features a partnership with two full-service software development organizations to provide area residents with affordable coding education, industry networking, and hands-on experience.

“The intimacy, the one-on-one between the faculty member and our student to do hands-on configurations of switchers and routers. I think that’s really where the student learns the most,” said Tudor.

A 2020 Middle Tennessee Workforce Study stated that job growth in the region grew 25 percent from 2009 to 2018, while tech job growth was 47 percent. By 2028, the Nashville MSA projects overall job growth to be 16 percent, while tech jobs are anticipated to grow by 22 percent.

“They have to start looking at boot camps they have to start looking at community colleges, they have to look at other pipelines for talent,” said Tudor.

Tudor says what makes Nashville State students go to candidates for these tech positions, is that many of them have already decided they want to go into the technology industry, rather than try to enter the field later in life. While oftentimes some students can’t afford a traditional four-year institution, Tudor says Community College’s give students the opportunity to be fully trained and obtain the skills they need, all while living in their home area.

“The demand has grown so high, I have four companies this fall, that have reached out to me and we have posted positions, internship positions for IT roles within those companies. We are excited to see that this is growing and the momentum is here in Nashville as we grow into the IT industry,” explained Tudor.

To learn more about the program and how to enroll, you can simply log onto Nashville State Community College’s website.