Nashville shines as host for historic NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s transformation into Draftville captured the attention of people all over the world this past April. Hundreds of thousands packed onto Broadway for the 2019 NFL Draft weekend.

Fans from all 32 teams descended upon the Music City for the record-breaking event.

The city had been preparing for months to host the draft, from safe streets to stocked bars.

While it was a big party for many, it was all business for the hometown Tennessee Titans. With the number 19 overall pick, the Titans selected Jeffery Simmons.

The Mississippi State Defensive Tackle had a torn ACL and it was unknown as to whether he would even play this season. Simmons only missed 6 games and has two sacks and 26 tackles and is only getting better each week.

Turning to Day Two of the Draft, the success with attendance grew, and so did the Titan’s draft picks. With the 51st overall pick, they selected Wide Receiver A.J. Brown.

The rookie has racked up 6 touchdowns and is on pace for nearly a thousand yards. He’s in the rookie of the year candidates discussion.

By Saturday, the Titans added 6 players and Nashville had welcomed in 600,000 people.

The historic weekend had a little something for everyone. Fans got the full NFL experience, while some ran a marathon, and others got to enjoy a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift.

That amount of planning could have overwhelmed the city, but Nashville was ready. And most importantly, it was safe. “We had just a minor number of arrests, public intoxication, things like that but things were very smooth,” said Metro Nashville Police Chief, Steve Anderson.

Fans had a blast and Nashville showed this city is well equipped to handle huge events like the draft.

“It was unbelievable,” said Titans General Manager, Jon Robinson. “Every time they scanned Broadway. the fans, the crowd, I think there’s a respect factor that comes with this city and this state now because we lived up to the hype.”

The 2019 NFL Draft truly was a record-breaking event. Teams produced a record-high 40 trades. A whopping 600,000 people packed Music City for the draft, a record number of people to attend the draft. And 47.4 million people watched the draft on television.

Nashville took center stage and delivered.

