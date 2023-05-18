NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Its hard to forget your first ever rollercoaster. For me it was the Hangman. Others may remember riding the Flume Zoom, Wabash Cannonball or Old Mill Scream, which were all rides at the popular Opryland U.S.A. in Nashville, Tennessee.

That park is the epitome of nostalgia for Tennesseans and other avid thrill seekers.

Nashville natives may recall many summer days visiting the park, known as the “Home to American Music.”

It catered to adults just as much as children with the offerings of live entertainment including big names in a wide variety of music genres taking the stage.

Photograph of an early steam engine, ca. 1885, on display at Opryland Theme Park. (Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Opryland USA Flume Zoom 1972 (Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives)

This section was the New Orleans area. 1972. (Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Opryland USA 1972 (Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Opryland USA 1972 (Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives)

The store sign reads, “General Store” and “We Sell Everything.” (Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives)

At the height of its popularity, Opryland had around 2.5 million visitors a year.

It was in operation for 25 years before it closed in 1997. It was demolished to make way for the Opry Mills Mall.