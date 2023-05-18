NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville, Tennessee has been the pump that keeps the heart of country music beating. Over the decades it has seen upbeats and downbeats in popularity until finally solidifying its role as Music City in the early 2000s.

Legends who shaped the country music genre have deep roots in this city, while others flock here just to get their start.

Music City draws in hundreds of thousands of visitors every year with many of them looking to learn more about the city’s musical history.

Below is a guide to the places that offer a glimpse into the past.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

You can immerse yourself in country music as you walk through the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information on tickets, click here.

Gallery of Iconic Guitars

Looking for inspiration? Gallery of Iconic Guitars (GIG) offers a chance to see some of the rarest and most iconic guitars and stringed instruments.

Open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The latest admission time is 4 p.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Glen Campbell Museum

Known as the “Rhinestone Cowboy,” the influence Glen Campbell had on country music is on display at a museum right in the middle of Downtown Nashville among the honky-tonks of Lower Broadway.

Open Tuesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Johnny Cash Museum

If you had to choose a music museum to visit, why not pick one of the best? The Johnny Cash Museum was named the No. 1 music museum in 2023 by USA Today.

Open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Madame Tussauds

From country to pop to rock and roll, Madame Tussauds Nashville has superstars from every music genre frozen in time at the wax museum.

Open daily: Hours vary.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum

Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum not only preserves the history of big names like Elvis, but also the stories of the musicians, engineers, and producers that walked with them on their journey.

Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.

National Museum of African American Music

It’s one of Nashville’s newest museums and the only one of its kind specifically created to preserve music influenced by African Americans.

Open daily; Hours vary.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Patsy Cline Museum

During her short life, Patsy Cline made an irrevocable impact on the country music industry. Her legacy is documented in a museum in Music City.

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.

RCA Studio B

Artists like Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings and Elvis recorded hits here. Known as the “birthplace for Nashville Sound,” RCA Studio B opens its doors to visitors as part of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum tour experience.

Open daily; Hours vary.

For more information on how to book a tour, click here.

The Grand Ole Opry

While its mainly a venue to see some of the best musicians of all time on stage, The Grand Ole Opry offers a unique backstage tour to guests.

Tour times vary.

For more information on tickets, click here.

The Ryman

Steeped in 130 years of history, The Ryman, also known as “The Mother Church,” is an iconic landmark that allows visitors to stand in the same spot history has been made from all different genres of music.

Open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Willie Nelson and Friends Museum and Nashville Souvenirs