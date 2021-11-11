Nashville nonprofit helps veterans from crisis to career with one-stop-shop of resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Transitioning out of the military can be a shock for veterans. It often involves a change in status, industry, and location. A local nonprofit in Nashville provides a one-stop-shop of resources to help simplify the process.

Retired Air Force Brigadier General, now Chief Executive Officer for Operation Stand Down Tennessee, Eden Murrie understands the challenges military members face leaving service. “We all transition and it doesn’t matter what rank you are, where you come from, it’s hard.”

Thankfully, the team at the veteran’s resource nonprofit, located off of 12th Ave South, has thought of everything. “3/4 of us that work here are veterans, so we have been there and done that,” Murrie explained.

No service member is the same, so the team vows to meet them in their journey using three C’s as guidelines: Connection, Career, and Crisis.

“Do you need a little help with your utilities? Do you need some help with your rent? Having a little trouble with transportation?” Murrie asked, “Come and talk to us.”

A food bank delivers items to veterans and their families. Operation Stand Down also helps with legal aid and VA benefits, just to name a few of the services. When it comes to connection and career, the nonprofit prides itself in setting up vets for success in the civilian world. Which was invaluable for Army retired Command Sergeant Major Andre Patterson who received prep for interviews.

“They can provide some good advice. They’re talking about the STAR Method and I’m like, wow!” Patterson laughed. “But, how amazing for someone to know that and know that it’s something that I’d benefit from, and get me connected to that person so I can learn.”

Now thriving in a position he enjoys, Patterson hopes others take advantage. “Give it a shot. What harm is that?”

Overcoming the lingering stress of war – News 2 looks at what’s being done to help those who have served keep their voices heard in special reports all-day Veterans Day, in every newscast, and on wkrn.com.

Services provided to them because they served, thanks, in part, to the generosity of the community of Middle Tennessee. “There are no barriers here. There’s no money barrier. There’s no stigma barrier,” Murrie said. “You served and you’re entitled to certain things.”