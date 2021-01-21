Nashville immunologist explains how long reaching herd immunity could take

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dr. James Hildreth is a renowned immunologist who says successfully placing the pandemic in the past is going to take an effort unlike anything we’ve experienced in this lifetime. The goal is to achieve herd immunity.

“Heard immunity implies that at least 70%, some would say 80%, of us have been immunized,” Dr. Hildreth said.

The percentage has slowly increased. The increase attributed to new COVID discoveries as well as a more contagious variant strain spreading though the population.

But for now, Dr. Hildreth believes at least 280-million Americans must roll up their sleeves for a vaccine.

“At the rate we’re going, just being perfectly honest, that would be another 3 years or 4 years to get it done,” said Dr. Hildreth.

The vaccine roll out has disappointed many who supported a coordinated federal effort, including Dr. Hildreth.

“This has been a wakeup call in a number of ways,” he explained. “There’s staffing issues, and obviously, these two vaccines have storage concerns that have to be addressed.”

“Should Tennessee start vaccinating people in mass like other states are doing?” asked News 2’s Alex Denis.

“Yes, yes,” Dr. Hildreth responded, “We got to pick up the pace!”

California, Utah, Illinois, and Massachusetts are just some of the states that have opened mass vaccination sites. The sites collectively allowing thousands of people to get vaccinated every day. Dr. Hildreth explained that number must jump to millions a day if we hope to have wide-spread immunity by Fall.

Dr. Hildreth said approval of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines are likely just weeks away, which will help with supply and thrust the country forward.

“I think there’s going to be football games again,” Dr. Hildreth exclaimed. “And, large wonderful family celebrations again. It’s not hyperbole; the end is in sight.”

Personal responsibility will play a pivotal role in controlling the spread until mass distribution ramps up. And like so many others, Dr. Hildreth is ready to move on to a new normal.



“Where I, for example, can take my boo to the movies again,” he said with a laugh, “So let’s be encouraged. We go this Nashville.”