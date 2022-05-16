NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The spotlight is on Geodis Park as explosive growth in the area continues. The largest soccer-specific stadium in North America will soon welcome a luxury apartment complex to the neighborhood, come 2024.

“Emblem Park” is set to anchor the East side of Wedgewood-Houston, further enhancing a neighborhood that’s taking off fast.

“I think the takeoff is already happening,” said Andrew Donchez, Principal and Director of Development at SomeraRoad.

The neighborhood will say hello to a new $108 million apartment project at 1414 4th Avenue South with 346 units and a resort-style pool.

Source: SomeraRoad

Despite so much new in the area, developers with SomeraRoad are keeping some of the old—converting a portion of the former Grooms Engine Warehouse into 13,000 square feet of ground floor retail, remote workspace and a fitness center for residents.

“This entire building will get enclosed with new walls and windows, the aesthetic will be very industrial urban; at the front of the building, we will have some great retail space, opportunity for local businesses, breweries, bars, restaurants to come in here also, as I said, the great piece of the residential amenities will be in this building which we think is a big differentiator for us,” Donchez said.

Just three miles from downtown, near the fairgrounds and Geodis Park, investors and developers are taking note.

“The vibrancy the culture, the adaptive reuse projects, the history of the neighborhood and the community here, really the people who call Wedgewood Houston home and are very passionate about their neighborhood is what makes it a special place,” Donchez said.

Crews will break ground on the project on Tuesday and it is set to be complete in Q2 of 2024.