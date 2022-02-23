NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A video game developer is investing nearly $1 million dollars to establish a development studio in Nashville.

Iron Galaxy Studios plans to create more than 100 tech jobs in Music City over the next five years.

The Nashville location will be the company’s third development studio in the country and will help create a stronger recruiting base for its existing offices in Chicago and Orlando.

Founded in 2008, Iron Galaxy is the second largest independent video game developer in America with more than 65 shipped titles, over 10 platforms and approximately 20 partners, according to a release. Its most notable products include Killer Instinct Seasons 2 & 3, Wreckateer and Divekick.

The company currently employs more than 250 people.

“I thank Iron Galaxy for selecting Tennessee as its newest location and for committing to creating 108 new high-quality technology jobs in Nashville. Our state is a hub for science and innovation, and this new addition will amplify Tennessee’s reputation as a leader in this cutting-edge industry,” said Governor Bill Lee in a release.

The Department of Economic and Community Development said Iron Galaxy’s expansion to Tennessee comes at as the tech industry is seeing substantial growth in the Nashville area.