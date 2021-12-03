Top 3 Middle TN counties outside of Davidson for home sales

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the housing market settles into what some consider a “new normal,” with higher price points, low inventory and even lower interest rates, ahead of the holidays it is also normal for home sales to slow down.

If you’re looking to lock in a home for Christmas, News 2 is walking you through the most popular places outside of Davidson County where people are getting the biggest bang for their buck.

“December and January are typically slow periods, meaning you have less competition, which means there’s a better opportunity for you to buy a home,” Steve Jolly said, President-Elect at Greater Nashville Realtors (GNR).

Data from Greater Nashville Realtors shows the most popular place for home buyers is Davidson County, but the outskirts are trickling into the inner circle.

“A lot of those areas where they’re building homes they were farms 10 years ago and now they’re neighborhoods with schools and shopping centers,” Jolly said.

This growth is attracting those who aren’t glued to Nashville’s city lights.

Amanda Peterson, a realtor with the Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage, said people will sell their home in Nashville for a million dollars and buy something of the same size with a bigger lot in the outer counties.

GNR data shows the counties outside of Davidson with the most home sales are:

Rutherford Williamson Sumner

Of the three, more than 1,200 homes were listed for sale in the last 30 days.

“You do have people from Nashville downsizing or maybe want a bigger home and can’t afford it in Nashville, so they are moving to the suburbs. You also have people making regional moves moving to the suburbs because they’re more affordable, and then you have people from out of state,” Jolly said, adding that out-of-towners are asking most about Nashville, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet and Spring Hill.

“I even see some people going further out into counties we typically never really sold in, like Bedford County,” Peterson said.

“The outskirts of Rutherford are going to give you the most house and land for your dollar,” Peterson continued, adding that Sumner County, toward Gallatin, will give you a good bang for your buck too.

In Williamson County people are turning to Fairview.

“You’ve got people coming in wanting to be in Williamson County or Williamson County Schools, so they’ll buy there because pricing is a bit different,” Peterson said.

No matter where you come from or where you go, Jolly says it’s smart to do it with a realtor.