NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A putting entertainment venue co-owned by Tiger Woods is coming to cities across the country, including Music City.

Councilwoman Joy Styles (District 32) reported PopStroke will be located in the Century Farms development off Interstate 24.

PopStroke Entertainment Group is owned by Woods’ TGR Ventures, Greg Bartoli and TaylorMade Golf Company.

Three PopStroke venues are already under construction in Scottsdale, Delray Beach and Tuscaloosa. Las Vegas is expected to break ground in May, and all are scheduled to open by the end of 2023, according to a release.

Founded in 2019, PopStroke is a technology-infused golf entertainment venue that features two 18-hole putting courses created byTiger Woods and his TGR Design team. The venue will have a full-service restaurant and bar that includes outdoor dining areas, various outdoor games a playground and an ice cream parlor, according to a release.

Construction on the Nashville project is expected to begin later this year.

“We are seeing huge consumer demand to bring our immersive experience into new cities. PopStroke was created to bring people together across all ages and skill levels through the game of golf. We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests,” said CEO and Founder Greg Bartoli.

“PopStroke continues to use golf to bring families and friends together in a fun, welcoming environment,” said Tiger Woods. “I am excited to see PopStroke expanding into these new cities.”

Every PopStroke venue has special edition TaylorMade golf balls for customers to use on the course and take home as a keepsake. TaylorMade rental putters will also be available.

PopStroke also has an app so customers can order drinks and food to be delivered anywhere on the course.