NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music City said goodbye to another restaurant this past weekend as The Yellow Porch in Berry Hill closed its doors for the final time.

The restaurant with an adorable patio on Thompson Lane had been in business for 25 years.

(Photo: WKRN)

The Yellow Porch told News 2 it was fully booked for its last day of service Saturday.

Owner Katie Nelson said “it’s hard to say goodbye to so many dear regulars and newcomers alike, but all yellow things much come to an end. The Yellow Porch endured the test of time and we are so proud of its story.”

The restaurant group behind Common Ground in The Nations is set to expand and take over The Yellow Porch location.