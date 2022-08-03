NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was 2014 the last time The Center for Association Leadership, known as ASAE, selected Nashville as the destination for its annual convention.



“We ended up with over 120 leads, 41 bookings, $120M worth of business,” explained Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Crop.

While it was success for the city, the organization, with more than 45,000 association executives and industry partners, needed a city with more accommodations and easier travel.

“Our members touch on all aspects of society, health care, finance, [and] legal,” said Michelle Mason, President & CEO of ASAE.

Now in 2022, Spyridon said so much has changed. And he’s ready to tout all that tourists can experience in the heart of Music City.

“Time to bring them back. Time to show off,” he said.

Nashville has made major strides in becoming a national destination.

“We went from a Top 20 meeting destination to number six,” Spyridon said. “We’re the number one midsize airport in terms of air service in the country. All of that is because of demand.”

There are now 264 hotels in Davidson County offering more than 38,000 rooms.

“There’s been a lot of good work done there during the pandemic, and we’re just excited to see it all,” Mason said.

Since the pandemic, business has returned, but conventions have lagged.

“It’s an ecosystem we have to get roaring again,” said Spyridon.

With this major event on the books, he believed it’s well on its way.

“If we can get that hitting on all cylinders then everybody benefits the bartenders, the house keepers, the valet parkers, the wait staff.”

And those who come to visit can enjoy the authentic Southern hospitality Nashville does so well.

“Our numbers are telling us, they are ready to roll,” Mason said. “They’re energized. They’re excited to see the new and wow factor that Nashville will deliver for us.”

ASAE also vowed to make a significant donation to the volunteer group, Hands On Nashville.

The convention takes place August 20-23rd.