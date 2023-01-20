NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation released the final designs for the reconstruction of the Broadway bridge in downtown Nashville.

The existing Broadway Viaduct that crosses over 11th Avenue and the CSX Railroad was built in 1948 and is showing signs of deterioration and needs to be replaced, according to TDOT.

The newly-released images for the US 70/State Route 1 bridge show the new accommodations for all transit modes as well as safety improvements.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin in February with the bridge beign narrowed to four lanes. A full eight-week closure will be necessary later this summer as the project moves forward.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by October 2023.

Several detours will be designed for drivers in the downtown area.

TDOT reported the existing structure is approximately 700 feet long and 98 feet wide and comprised of structural steel beams and support columns. The roadway consists of six 10-foot travel lanes, three in each direction, and one 12-foot center turn lane and 10-foot sidewalks, according to TDOT.

The replacement structure will remain on the same alignment and general width of the existing structure and will be comprised of steel girders and support columns. The roadway will maintain six 10-foot travel lanes, three in each direction, and an 8-foot striped median with one-foot shoulders, curb and gutter, and 11-foot 8-inch sidewalks, which includes space for aesthetic features like planters on both sides of the roadway.

The additional space will allow for planters to be placed as a barrier between vehicular and pedestrian traffic, according to TDOT, and includes the possibility for connections to future development in the area.

In an effort to reduce construction impacts, TDOT said accelerated bridge construction techniques and alternative delivery methods are being considered.