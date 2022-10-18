NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville is closing after nearly 20 years in business.

The favorite bakery among locals was owned by husband and wife Dan and Ellen Einstein.

After Dan passed away earlier this year, Ellen continued running the bakery on her own.

In an emotional post on social media, she said with Dan no longer by her side, it has gotten too hard to continue on.

“Over 18 and a half years ago, Dan and I had this crazy idea to open a bakery in East Nashville. We didn’t really know what we were doing, we just knew that we wanted the business to be an integral part of our community in East Nashville. Each year that went by, we didn’t know how we would continue, but somehow we did. Dan got sick in 2012 but he pushed through every day, even after his chemo treatments. We worked very hard together to make Sweet 16th a hub in our community. After Dan passed in January, I knew that returning to the place we had built together from the ground up needed to reopen. But now, after time has passed, I realized that Dan is not by my side anymore and it’s gotten very hard to continue on. So as of October 29th, I will be closing Sweet 16th Bakery and moving on to a new chapter in my life. East Nashville is such an amazing place to live with such an amazing community. We could not have done this without your love and support for all these years. Thank you so much for the SWEET times.” Ellen Einstein

The bakery will close for good on October 29.