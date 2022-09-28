NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re looking to buy a home in Middle Tennessee, this is your week, at least according to Realtor.com. They found that this last week in September is ideal for buyers.

For Realtor Summer Edeen, the start of 2022 was non-stop work.

“The market was churn and burn. There was 100 buyers for what felt like one home,” said Edeen, an agent with the Ashton Real Estate Group in Nashville.

But then the Fed stepped in, the interest rates went up, and here we are today.

“It almost immediately changed, almost felt like it was overnight,” said Edeen. “It’s a lot easier right now to be a buyer because the playing field is just a lot more level.”

Realtor.com found that right now, the last week of this month, from September 25 – October 1, is the best time to buy in our area. One reason – competition is down. The amount of buyers looking at a property is down 24% of what it was at the peak buying period.

“The competition is so much less; you are able to keep your inspections and your offer. You don’t have to waive your appraisal anymore, and you could actually have a good negotiation with the sellers,” said Edeen.

Jennifer Ryon said she would talk with her realtor, but feels optimistic that the Nashville real estate market is only moving in an upward direction.

“I don’t think this week or next week is going to make a huge difference,” said Ryon. “But, Nashville is growing; it’s not slowing down.”

Anne Maria Viola just found out her rent is going up $700.

“That’s the highest increase I think I ever heard. So, does that promote me to want to buy a home? Probably, but I’m just not in a position to do so,” she said.

For those who are ready to buy a home, realtors recommend not missing your chance this week.

“We’re in a very unique market, so if you love the house, make a move on it,” said Edeen.

Realtor.com crunched data from 2018 to 2021, and decided this week was the best time to buy based on everything from listing price, inventory, and demand as a few factors.