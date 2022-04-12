NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Moving the needle in Metrocenter. Out-of-state investors see potential in the underutilized district, that sits just minutes from downtown. Now, the stage is being set for the area to become the place it was designed to be decades ago.

Investors believe Metrocenter is on the cusp of becoming the next submarket in Nashville to rise. They say, no district in the city is better positioned, location or infrastructure-wise, to be revitalized to meet the needs of Nashville’s explosive growth.

“From an investment and development perspective it’s definitely at the top of our list to be focusing on at this point,” said Joshua Sason, Principal at The Sason Organization.

The New York-based Sason Organization is investing $3 million to transform the approximately 115,000 square foot office building at 2 Vantage Way in Metrocenter into The Ivy.

The building sat empty for years, now it will see new life.

“An office building has to be more than four walls at this point, it has to be an experience, and that’s how we’re thinking about it really with a hospitality lens quite frankly,” Sason said.

As part of its work transforming The Ivy, Sason is delivering:

A complete exterior refresh with new paint, updated landscaping, entry canopy, and signage package

An upgrade of building systems including a new roof, cooling tower, and HVAC modernization to modern best-in-class standards

A redesigned, modernized, and activated lobby

A state-of-the-art fitness center

An indoor/outdoor tenant lounge with a health-inspired Grab n’ Go Market

A fully functional rooftop terrace that includes sweeping, unobstructed views of downtown – the first in Metrocenter and a rarity in Nashville overall – perfect for al fresco dining, meetings, or company events.







For Metrocenter, this modernization means so much more – this is a trend toward transformation, set to amplify Metrocenter’s status.

“As demand for Nashville rapidly increases, downtown and midtown submarkets are becoming more challenging with swelling logistical issues. This further positions Metrocenter for success as it begins to deliver competitive office product like The Ivy,” Sason said.

Many multifamily buildings are under construction, and now this an attempt to modernize the office space existing there to go along with it. The last chip to fall will be retail.

“When the retail starts to come in, and you’re going to need it to service this vast number of new apartments that is recently come in, and continuing to come in, and the office tenants which have been there, but will continue to come in in droves and moving from downtown up into Metrocenter in significant numbers lately you’re going to need the retail,” Sason said.



Construction is ongoing at The Ivy and is expected to be complete around Fall or Winter of 2022.