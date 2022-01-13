NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We first showed you the site at ONE22ONE Broadway in July of 2020. At that point, it was all but a hole in the ground, with big plans to go with it.

Now, the mixed-use project in the Gulch announced a tenant that signals the next evolution of Nashville’s diversifying culinary scene and international standing.

“It’s going to be an iconic building,” Alan Lloyd, Senior Vice President of Leasing at GBT Realty said. “A full view of all of Nashville.”

The development sits across from Wholefoods with both retail and office space, including a signed lease for Firstbank’s new headquarters, where the Gulch, Midtown and downtown meet.

The mixed-use project stands 24-stories tall with 12 levels of parking, but the story here is what’s in store for the first and second floor.

“The restaurant is called Chotto Matte. Its a Peruvian, Japanese cuisine which is really unique to the market, so we’re really excited about them joining our project,” Lloyd said.

Chotto Matte was founded in 2013 in London by Kurt Zdesar, who previously directed Nobu in Europe.

The internationally acclaimed restaurant has since expanded to Miami and Toronto and soon will have locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Nashville.

“It’s a really cosmopolitan city that has a lot of growth potential that is attracting a lot of great employers and businesses from around the world,” Lloyd said.

Chotto Matte will bring more to the table than food and drinks; their presence is a nod to Music City’s presence on the world stage.

“I just think the tremendous growth is really fueling everything from a population and business perspective,” Lloyd said, adding our popularity is only growing.

“When you talk to people about Nashville, they’re either looking at Nashville or considering looking at Nashville. It’s never a no, it’s always a probably,” Lloyd said.

It’s why new buildings keep popping up, along with new residnets.

When it comes to Nashville, people can’t help but say yes.

ONE22ONE is set to open in the summer of this year. Chotto Matte will target opening by early 2023.