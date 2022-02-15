NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A possible development in one North Nashville neighborhood has legacy residents concerned about affordable housing and the design of the project.

Last month, News 2 told you about a proposed multi-family project that would sit 10-stories high near Rosa Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street.

The historically Black neighborhood, known as Salemtown, is rich in culture and history. Those who are from the area want to make sure any new development offers affordable housing and does not tower over existing architecture.

“I think it’s going to be ridiculous,” said Don Frazier, who has lived in North Nashville all his life.

O’Reilly’s Auto Shop used to sit at the corner of Monroe and Rosa Parks, but the building was destroyed in the tornado of 2020. Since then, the lot has sat empty.

Now, a local developer is considering a mixed-use project which would include apartments and retail space towering as high as 10 stories.

“Three stories is more appropriate,” said Frazier. “Not 10.”

Those who are from the neighborhood say they have concerns about how the scale of the project will impact livability saying residents are also struggling with rising rent rates.

“I just signed a new lease and my rent went up $230 for a one-year lease. Of course, they are not adding any amenities,” said Patsy Judkins, who was born in North Nashville. “Our homes are being sold off or bought off. Property taxes are going up because of the developments and we simply can’t afford to stay in our houses anymore. It’s just becoming a hardship.”

Judkins and Frazier alike say whatever is built in their neighborhood should fit within the character of the neighborhood’s character and history.

“I’m not against development. I’m mostly against the cost that it is taking for those of us who have lived here all our lives,” said Judkins.

“It’s going to make everything a little bit higher, a little more expensive,” said Frazier. “But, North Nashville has always been a reasonable place to live.”

The project has not yet been approved by the Metro Development and Housing Agency. News 2 reached out to the developer proposing the project for their response to the community’s input was “no comment.”