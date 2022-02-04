NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new analysis from Zillow shows that millennial homebuyers have their sights set on family-friendly neighborhoods with the highest share of kids, driving up home values in those areas.

Meeting the need of a growing family is on the mind of more millennials and to refresh yours, we’re talking about those who are 25 to 40-years-old, a prime age for buying a home.

“I do get a lot of millennials,” Gretchen Fitzsimmons, a realtor at the Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX. “I tell people to drive around all the time first before we look at the houses, do they have sidewalks are there a lot of kids on their bikes is there community amenities like a pool and dog park?”

Though not all are ready to settle down, Zillow said milllennial demand is driving up prices in areas with kids under the age of 18.

Data shows home values in zip codes with the highest share of children continue outpacing zip codes with the fewest kids. It’s a trend that Zillow says started in 2013, the same year the oldest millennials turned 31, an age when most buy their first home.

Statistics for the Nashville metro:

The 37086 ZIP in La Vergne has the highest share of kids in the metro at 31.5%. Home values there grew 27.8% in 2021.

The 37201 ZIP in Nashville (city) has the smallest share of kids at 3.8%. Home values in that ZIP grew 15.2% last year.

Across the metro, home values grew 27.1% in 2021.

Today’s first-time house hunter is encountering a much different market than their parents, as home prices grow amid low inventory.



“There is such [a] few amount of homes on the market it is unbelievable,” Fitzsimmons said.

To make matters worse, more Americans will turn 32 this year than ever before, intensifying competition for homes in these family-friendly neighborhoods.

