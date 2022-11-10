LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Outlet Mall is going to see some major transformation. From town homes, retail, and restaurants, the Mayor of Lebanon told News 2 the site plan has been officially approved by the planning commission.

Right now, development is in the very early stages.

“The Lebanon Outlet Mall has been here for a couple decades, and for quite some time it was a great shopping meca and a great revenue source for us,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “But with the lack of care, the mall started to deteriorate and shopping is different now.”

The vision is a mixed used development called “One Lebanon Place”. Property owners told News 2 within the next five years, four to 500 townhomes, apartments and flats are expected to sit here.

“And now it will generate revenue and provide something for not just people that live there, but people throughout the city,” Bell said.

Mayor Bell said this is needed as companies such as tritium are moving to Lebanon.

“They are an electric charging company; they are expected to employ 1000 people when they are fully operational,” Bell said.

And as Wilson County continues to be a hot spot, he said the land is a gateway into the city.

“I believe that Lebanon is in a position to pick and choose what we want. We have people coming here all the time to build development, but it is our job as a city to make sure that Lebanon continues to have the quality of life it always has,” Bell said.

The development has six phases.

Phase 1 is expected to begin this spring. Developers will build a 93-lot subdivision behind the mall. The owners of the property told News 2 Phase 1 is not expected to impact businesses that are currently in the mall.